Natalie Jane - Milano

Santeria Toscana 31
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A soli 19 anni, Natalie Jane ha quel tipo di voce che fa sentire le emozioni più intime al pubblico. La cantautrice nata in New Jersey abbina i suoi enormi talenti vocali con una profonda sensibilità e atteggiamento impenitente, Una dinamica che incarna si...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

Natalie Jane

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

