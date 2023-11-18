DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fresh Touch

Sun Club
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:55 pm
PartyGrosseto-Prugna
€20
About

Joignez-vous à nous pour un événement extraordinaire ! Le SUNCLUB ouvre exceptionnellement ce samedi 18 novembre et vous réserve une expérience inoubliable.

La Fresh Touch !!!! C'est la destination à ne pas manquer.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Sun Club.

Venue

Sun Club

Chemin De La Viva, 20166 Grosseto-Prugna, France
Doors open11:55 pm

