House Calls w/ Sllash & Doppe

The Listening Room
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sllashe & Doppe bring their underground sound to The Listening Room!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by House Calls.

The Listening Room

613 North Wells Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

