Dessin en direct sur la musique de Oum Kalthoum

Alliance Française de Paris
Sat, 25 Nov, 2:45 pm
ArtParis
Free
Venez assister à une rencontre magique entre musique et art visuel !

L'illustratrice Chadia Loueslati donne vie à la musique de la légendaire chanteuse égyptienne Oum Kalthoum à travers un dessin live captivant.

Evénement organisé dans le cadre du Festiv...

Tout public
Présenté par Alliance Française de Paris.

Venue

Alliance Française de Paris

101 Boulevard Raspail, 75006 Paris, France
Doors open2:45 pm

