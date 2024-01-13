Top track

Tricarico - Faccio di tutto

Tricarico

Covo Club
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€14.45

About

Francesco Tricarico, poeta metropolitano del terzo millennio, continua ad esprimere la sua poetica lucida quanto amara portando anche dal vivo le sue canzoni dall’iper-realismo spiazzante. Ad ispirare il nome di questo nuovo tour è il titolo del suo singol...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Tricarico

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

