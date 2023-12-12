Top track

LORD JAH-MONTE OGBON - Denzel Davon's Mission

Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon

The Kingsland
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LORD JAH-MONTE OGBON (formerly known as King Callis) is an Akron-born, Charlotte-based artist whose rapid-fire, brutally honest delivery and gritty, soulful beats would appeal to fans of DOOM, Ghostface and MIKE. Through recorded and live collaborations wi...

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents

Lineup

Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

