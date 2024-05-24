Top track

The Gulps - The Kings House

The Gulps

Justines
Fri, 24 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from all corners of Europe and the Middle East, The Gulps are: frontman Javier Sola (Vox) and guitarist Juan Carlos Ruiz (both from a small town in La Rioja, Spain), bassist Simon Mouchard (from Nantes, France), rhythm guitarist Francesco Antonio B...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Justines.

Lineup

The Gulps

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

