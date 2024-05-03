Top track

Rat Star

THE MIDDLENIGHT MEN

The Underworld
Fri, 3 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ISSUE 2 LAUNCH NIGHT

The Middlenight Men are back! And this time they mean SERIOUS business. With Issue 2 in the can (produced by Jason Perry and Dave Draper), The Middlenight Men are bringing their full 9 piece band show to London for a one off performan...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Middlenight Men.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Middlenight Men

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

