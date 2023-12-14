Top track

minus one TQS: Landscapes

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Thu, 14 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Landscapes is the latest act of the collective Tutto Questo Sentire, bridging video pieces and live performances to form a single set, involving musicians Kenichi Iwasa, Maxwell Sterling, Jan Hendrickse, Coby Sey, Akihide Monna and light artist Charlie Hop...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.

Lineup

5
Maxwell Sterling, Kenichi Iwasa, Charlie Hope and 5 more

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open8:00 pm
Accessibility information

