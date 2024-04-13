DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NABIHAH IQBAL

Musicbox Lisboa
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nabihah Iqbal is a musician, producer, DJ and broadcaster from London.

2023 has been a landmark year for Nabihah, having released her sophomore album 'DREAMER' on Ninja Tune to critical acclaim, while touring her live band & DJ performances across the wor...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

