DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disco Dust: All Vinyl Disco Night

Cherry Complex
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hot N' Spicy Disco presents Disco Dust at Cherry!

Featuring Matt Sharp b2b Théque Support with Andy Ammo on drums!

Get ready to get out yo’ seat and move your feet to their extensive vinyl collection of the most tasteful disco edits, rare grooves, classi...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cherry
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.