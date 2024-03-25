DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

"MÁS DE 50 PALOS" tocan por Pau Donés y Jarabe de Palo

Sala Clamores
Mon, 25 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
* La entrada incluye un softdrink. (Vino, cerveza o refresco)

La banda Más de 50 palos rinden Tributo a Pau Dones y Jarabe de Palo.

Nace con la intención de recordar las canciones que marcaron una época en la voz de Pau Dones y la música de su banda.

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

