Top track

Big Boy Bloater - Alligator Wine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Boy Bloater

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Big Boy Bloater - Alligator Wine
Got a code?

About

Big Boy Bloater comes to Hoots!

Big Boy Bloater is a guitarist, singer, songwriter, presenter and entertainer of the highest order. His take on roots and R&B has impressed many people within the genre.

Referred to as 'One of the great blues men of our ti...

Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Big Boy Bloater

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.