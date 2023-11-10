DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for another edition of Love Bomb with special guest
Kapela
Timothy Triplett
Tony Powell
Darwin
10pm to 4 am
21 and over
$10 presale $15 at the door
@ Heartbeat LA
Downtown Arts District
Come to dance!
This is an 21+ event...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.