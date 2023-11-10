DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LOVE BOMB : Kapela, Timmy Triplett, Tony Powell ++

Heartbeat
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for another edition of Love Bomb with special guest

Kapela

Timmy Triplett

Tony Powell

Darwin

10pm to 4 am

21 and over

$10 presale $15 at the door

@ Heartbeat LA

Downtown Arts District

Come to dance!

This is an 21+ event...

Presented by Love Bomb & Heartbeat.

Lineup

Kapela, TONY POWELL

Venue

Heartbeat

1325 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

