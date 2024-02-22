Top track

AAA: the Rough Diamonds presented by Ruby Duff

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Access All Areas presents...

The Rough Diamonds is an independent music, art and event collective started by alt-pop musician Ruby Duff in 2022. After a successful 6 month residency at The Victoria, Dalston earlier this year, 2024 will take The Rough Diam...

This is an 18+ event
Access All Areas x The Rough Diamonds
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ruby Duff

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

