Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
£39.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ALAN | LONDRA | Lansare album | Guest: Chelo & Dan Gerosu

ALAN lansează albumul “31 Februarie” în Londra, pe scena 229 Music Venue, avândui ca invitați pe CHELOO și DAN GEROSU.

Albumul “31 Februarie” este al 5-lea material solo semnat ALAN și conține...

Presented by Enjoy Events.

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
