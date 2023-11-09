DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fever Dream / EAMMS / Speckled Egg

SILO Community
Thu, 9 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fever Dream and EAMMS return to SILO with friends Speckled Egg for a night of Dance Floor Heat.

Many will enter, all will win.

Free Entry with RSVP

This is a 21+ event

Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

Venue

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

