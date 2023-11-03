DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ALTRNTV special edition

Angelo Mai
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Un edizione speciale di #ALTRNTV

📍Venerdì 3 NOVEMBRE, ORE 21.30 all'Angelo Mai

Stefano Pilia
Motel Chronicles con la voce di 𝗘𝗺𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶 e la musica di 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗼 𝗡𝘂𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗶, 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗮 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗼, 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗲𝗹𝗲...

ScuderieMArteLive
Lineup

Stefano Pilia, Emidio Clementi, European Vampire

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
190 capacity

