Josef Lamercier, Niko Oroc & Reuben Vincent - Pray On It

Merci Live with Josef Lamercier & Niko Oroc

Ludlow House
Wed, 8 Nov, 9:00 pm
About

New album "Merci" performed live by Josef Lamercier & Niko Oroc.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Frank White Co.

Lineup

Josef Lamercier

Venue

139 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

