vendredi 3 novembre nous recevons Victor Flash qui revient d'un passage détonnant au festival Madame loyal de bordeaux avec la team de club azur! Son binôme sera son acolyte Madmoisel aka Foug'R de retour de San Francisco où il vient de dynamiter les rues...
