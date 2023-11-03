DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Victor Flash Madmoisel aka Foug’R

La Mano
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
vendredi 3 novembre nous recevons Victor Flash qui revient d'un passage détonnant au festival Madame loyal de bordeaux avec la team de club azur! Son binôme sera son acolyte Madmoisel aka Foug'R de retour de San Francisco où il vient de dynamiter les rues...

Présenté par La Mano.

Lineup

Victor Flash, Foug’R

Venue

La Mano

10 Rue Papillon, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

