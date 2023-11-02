DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Truck Lates: Lacuna Common Takeover

Truck Oxford
Thu, 2 Nov, 6:00 pm
DJOxford
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Local royalty Lacuna Common are commandeering the decks at Truck Oxford for another edition of Lates this Thursday evening, spinning a selection of indie and alternative tunes for your pleasure.

Presented by Truck.

Lineup

Lacuna Common

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

