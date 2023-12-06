DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tiny Stills + Teens in Trouble + Desert Mambas + Smoking Data Guns + Fuss

Alex's Bar
Wed, 6 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

WEDNESDAY NIGHT BANGER OF A SHOW with Tiny Stills, Teens in Trouble, Desert Mambas, Smoking Data Guns, & Fuss! This show is not to be missed!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Teens in Trouble, Tiny Stills, Desert Mambas and 2 more

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.