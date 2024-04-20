Top track

Kid Kapichi - Let's Get To Work

Kid Kapichi + 1ère partie

La Maroquinerie
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kid Kapichi vient d'annoncer son troisième album, "There Goes The Neighbourhood", dont la sortie est prévue pour le 15 mars 2024 sur Spinefarm Records.

Il s'agit de leur troisième album en autant d'années, une déclaration d'intention de l'un des groupes l...

Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.

Lineup

Kid Kapichi

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

