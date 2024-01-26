Top track

Sermon of Mockery

Pyrexia, Immortal Suffering, Goreality

Alchemy
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$25.38

About

As far as brutal death metal goes, Pyrexia plays a straightforward, no-nonsense style that often borders on slam. Pyrexia focuses primarily on punishing the listener as harshly as possible with each track.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Intrinsic and Prodigious Diversifications Presents.

Lineup

Pyrexia

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

