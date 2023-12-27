DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join Circus for their Christmas Special on 27th December with a MEGA lineup in tow! Featuring Marco Carola b2b Loco Dice, Solardo, Nic Fanciulli b2b Yousef, Manda Moor, Syreeta & Tmple!
Tickets are now on FINAL RELEASE so act fas...
