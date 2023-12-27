Top track

Marco Carola - Play It Loud!

Circus Christmas Special

Blackstone Street Warehouse
Wed, 27 Dec, 2:00 pm
DJLiverpool
£35.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join Circus for their Christmas Special on 27th December with a MEGA lineup in tow! Featuring Marco Carola b2b Loco Dice, Solardo, Nic Fanciulli b2b Yousef, Manda Moor, Syreeta & Tmple!

Tickets are now on FINAL RELEASE so act fas...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Circus.

Lineup

5
Marco Carola, Loco Dice, Solardo and 5 more

Venue

Blackstone Street Warehouse

10 Blackstone Street, L5 9TY, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm

