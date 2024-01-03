Top track

Glass Eye - X=y





Glass Eye, Lauren Lakis, Young Lovers

Zebulon
Wed, 3 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles-GLASS EYE is a powerhouse act featuring a variety musical influences, huge riffs and twisting melodies. Infused with elements of psychedelic rock, punk, stoner rock and a dash...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Lauren Lakis, Young Lovers, Glass Eÿe

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

