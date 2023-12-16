DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Workshop di Cartapesta Kids

Studio Quipu
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 am
WorkshopRoma
€105The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il workshop è rivolto ai bambini e principianti che desiderano conoscere questa tecnica artigianale. Un corso approfondito per imparare le basi della cartapesta, dalla progettazione alla modellazione della carta, piccoli oggetti, una scultura, una maschera...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Venue

Studio Quipu

Via Romanello Da Forlì 24, 00176 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open10:00 am

