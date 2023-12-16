DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il workshop è rivolto ai bambini e principianti che desiderano conoscere questa tecnica artigianale. Un corso approfondito per imparare le basi della cartapesta, dalla progettazione alla modellazione della carta, piccoli oggetti, una scultura, una maschera...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.