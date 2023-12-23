DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Celebrate the Holidays!

Get Tight Lounge
Sat, 23 Dec, 4:00 pm
PartyRichmond
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us as we celebrate the holidays for a FREE SHOW with Pay Rent Brass Band!! We'll be showing holiday movies and will be serving family friendly drink and food specials all day long!!

ALL AGES
Presented by Get Tight Productions

Lineup

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

