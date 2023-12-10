DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Do Not Sit on Art Basel : Art With Me After-Party

Do Not Sit On The Furniture
Sun, 10 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsMiami
$30.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunday, December 10th, Do Not Sit On The Furniture presents

DO NOT SIT ON ART BASEL : Art With Me After-Party ft :

Shai T + Surprise Guest

Vibe Setter:

Jessy Nimni

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Do Not Sit On The Furniture.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Do Not Sit On The Furniture

423 16th St, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

