Top track

Styleto - Dans la moyenne

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

STYLETO

Rockstore
Sat, 25 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMontpellier
€26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Styleto - Dans la moyenne
Got a code?

About

Après l'annonce d'un “minitour” sold-out en 2 minutes, Styleto poursuit son aventure sur scène en 2024 avec de nouvelles dates de concert dans toute la France.

Avec sa voix singulière et ses titres aussi solaires qu'intimes, Styleto continue d'imposer pas...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par VILLAGE 42 PRODUCTIONS.

Lineup

Styleto

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.