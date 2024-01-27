DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

School Disco + Barbican Estate + Red Ivory

Sebright Arms
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Triples Is Best presents... SCHOOL DISCO + BARBICAN ESTATE + RED IVORY

This January, Triples Is Best will celebrate its first birthday, and what better way to party than with 4 excellent shows! We're incredibly excited to present our first night at The Se...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Triples Is Best

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

