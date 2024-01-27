DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Triples Is Best presents... SCHOOL DISCO + BARBICAN ESTATE + RED IVORY
This January, Triples Is Best will celebrate its first birthday, and what better way to party than with 4 excellent shows! We're incredibly excited to present our first night at The Se...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.