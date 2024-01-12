Top track

House Of Underground 7 Years Anniversary !

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
€13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

7 ans et toujours pas toutes nos dents ! Le temps passe vite, mais qu'est ce qu'on est content·e·s de tout ce qui s'est passé ces 7 dernières années et en grande partie grâce à vous <3 On a l’immense plaisir de vous convier à souffler notre 7ème bougie à L...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Lineup

2
S.A.M, Luca Lozano, Stella Zekri and 2 more

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

