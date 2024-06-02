Top track

Brunch Electronik X Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024

Parc del Fòrum
Sun, 2 Jun 2024, 1:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
About

IMPORTANTE: Si sigues adelante con la reserva aceptas expresamente las condiciones generales de Primavera Sound/ IMPORTANT: If you go ahead with your reservation, you expressly accept the general conditions for Primavera Sound: https://www.primaverasound.c...

Apto para todos los públicos.
Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..

Lineup

3
ANOTR, The Blessed Madonna, Chloé Caillet and 3 more

Venue

Parc del Fòrum

Carrer de la Pau, 12, 08930 Sant Adrià de Besòs, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

