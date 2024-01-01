DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

London Rocks: New Years Day Party

Scala
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

As Another Successful Year Full Of Sold Events Ends...

We Kick Off The New Year The Right Way!

At London's Most Respected/Favourite Venue With 1000+ Ravers!

This Will Be Another Sold Out Event!

★ London Rocks - New Years Day Party ★

► At Scala, Kings...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Party Hard UK

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends5:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

