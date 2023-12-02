DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bombón de tarde 💝

Club Malasaña
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJMadrid
About

Bombón es la fiesta sorpresa de tus sueños. Sonidos latinos, disco y tus grupos favoritos en directo... y todo esto cuando menos te lo esperas. En bombon todo son sorpresas.

Olvídate de la peli y de la manta porque los sábados por la tarde son en Club Mal...

Este es un evento 18+
Club Malasaña

Lineup

Venue

Club Malasaña

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

