DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Casa del Ácido

Cadavra
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:59 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In the beginning there was Jack, and Jack had a groove

And from this groove came the grooves of all grooves

And while one day viciously throwing down on his box

Jack boldly declared: "Let there be House" and House music was born

I am you see, I am the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

DJ Eder, Senda Fatal

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.