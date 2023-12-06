DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Comedy Night & Pota Boyz
I comici si alterneranno sul palco con i loro monologhi di Stand Up Comedy e, a seguire, daranno vita al nuovo format Pota Boyz dove stand up e impro si fondono.I comici che si alterneranno:
𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗶
𝗧𝗶𝗯𝗲𝗿�...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.