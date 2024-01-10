Top track

Once More, Autumn, Is This Thing On, Wish Wash

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$9.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Once More, Autumn - In the realm of musical expression, Evan Walton spearheads Once More, Autumn, a project rooted in Eau Claire, Wisconsin’s artistic soil. A transplant of Minneapolis and an alumnus of Berklee College of Music, Walton is unwavering in his...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Once More, Autumn, Is This Thing On

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

