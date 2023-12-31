Top track

Yoi Toki: A Future Funk New Years Eve

The Virgil
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Orlove by Night Presents:

YOI TOKI:

A FUTURE FUNK NEW YEARS EVE PARTY!

Our future funk party, YOI TOKI (GOOD TIMES), returns to Los Angeles, Sunday, December 31st..this NEW YEARS EVE!

Future Funk is a Vaporwave subgenre that emerged around 2010 (champi...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ORLOVE.

Venue

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

