DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Local singer/songwriter anni xo released their first body of work, the allergic to dogs EP.
anni xo, Emma Jeanne, Vinny Franco, Lily Blue
anni xo (they/them) is a young queer musician hailing from Minnesota who found solace in music as a means to explore...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.