allergic to dogs Release Show

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Fri, 22 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$15.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Local singer/songwriter anni xo released their first body of work, the allergic to dogs EP.

anni xo, Emma Jeanne, Vinny Franco, Lily Blue

anni xo (they/them) is a young queer musician hailing from Minnesota who found solace in music as a means to explore...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Lineup

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

