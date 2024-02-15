DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jeff Rosenstock

Electric Ballroom
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jeff Rosenstock makes increasingly chaotic albums for an increasingly chaotic world. With each passing year, it feels like the temperature of the universe boils five degrees hotter, and with each new album, Rosenstock’s music grows more unwieldy and lawles...

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Shit Present, Jeff Rosenstock

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

