Top track

Natural Sway - Jonah

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Natural Sway

Location TBA, Washington D.C.
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Natural Sway - Jonah
Got a code?

About

Wednesday, December 6th
Natural Sway + TBA
7pm - $10 - All Ages

at THE COOL RANCH
a house in Takoma, DC!
email rediscoverfirebooking@gmail.com for the address!

NATURAL SWAY
(Feat mems of Delay)
Columbus, OH
https://naturalsway.bandc...

All Ages
Presented by Rediscover Fire Booking

Lineup

Natural Sway

Venue

Location TBA, Washington D.C.

Washington, DC, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.