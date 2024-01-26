Top track

New Wave Magazine presents Äyanna + Master Peace + B Joux

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New Wave presents a sensational live music experience that bridges the gap between established and emerging creatives.

This trailblazing independent magazine effortlessly transforms from page to stage, creating a vibrant space where all creatives can be r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Äyanna, Master Peace

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

