Top track

Letizia Brugnoli - Koka

Letizia Brugnoli Quintet in "Crystal Flower"

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsParma
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Letizia Brugnoli presenterà brani tratti dal suo ultimo album Crystal Flower, uscito per Irma Records il 13 ottobre. Durante la serata, Letizia ci condurrà all’interno di ogni brano, parlandoci di come è nato. Non mancheranno canzoni dal primo album, Throu...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Zanchi Impresa Sociale Società Cooperativa.

Venue

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A

Borgo Santa Brigida, 5, 43121 Parma PR, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

