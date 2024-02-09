Top track

Yesterday's Flowers - Ride It Out

Nu-Wave 002 : Yesterday's Flowers + Lo Barnes

The Music Workshop
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsFolkestone
From £9

About

After a sold-out first edition in June 2023, Nu-Wave, Folkestone's newest exclusive & intimate live music night, is back! Set in the town's fairground-themed grassroots music venue, 20th Century Speedway, Nu-Wave is your ticket to experience seaside's new...

This is a 13+ event.
Presented by COMPASS MUSIC.
Lineup

Lo Barnes, Yesterday's Flowers

Venue

The Music Workshop

1b Town Walk, Folkestone, CT20 2AD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

What is the minimum age for this show?

13+

