MajorStage Presents: Cold Brew @ DROM (Early Show)

DROM
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come out to Drom to see local R&B live in concert!

Featuring:

TBA

Presented by MajorStage

This is a 21+ event.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cold Brew

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

