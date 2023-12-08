DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BPM | End Of Year Party

The Lower Third
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

To cap off a year of success and milestones, we are bringing together some of the best DJs & musicians from around London for a night of unforgettable music and infectious energy.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BPM Music Collective.

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

