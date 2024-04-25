DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dirty Fonzy + Jetsex

La Boule Noire
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
About

DIRTY FONZY viennent présenter leur nouvel album "Full Speed Ahead" (ainsi que leur nouveau line-up) à la Capitale !

Les refrains enivrants vont sans nul doute pousser l’auditoire dans des embarquées collectives où il devient impossible de ne pas scander Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire.

Lineup

Dirty Fonzy, Jetsex

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

