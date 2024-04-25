DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DIRTY FONZY viennent présenter leur nouvel album "Full Speed Ahead" (ainsi que leur nouveau line-up) à la Capitale !
Les refrains enivrants vont sans nul doute pousser l’auditoire dans des embarquées collectives où il devient impossible de ne pas scander
