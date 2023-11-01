DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
wedish-Sudanese artist, Asya Satti brings her tapestry of global sounds to Grow for 2 live sets on November 1st!
“Colour-laden pop music that looks to different traditions, she’s an inventive, open songwriter who continually surprises.” - Clash
“Soulful,
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.